Insider Buying: Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Director Acquires C$25,123.70 in Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Director Angela Frances Holtham acquired 7,000 shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,123.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,336 shares in the company, valued at C$388,828.74.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$196.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$6.06.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONC. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

