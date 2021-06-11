New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 281,423 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $11,591,813.37. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

