Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman Sells 6,300 Shares

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HIO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.