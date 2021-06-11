Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Sells $186,959,939.20 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

