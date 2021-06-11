Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$58.93. Metro shares last traded at C$58.49, with a volume of 184,061 shares trading hands.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

Get Metro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.11 billion. Analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.