Ernest Nicolas Sells 319 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ernest Nicolas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40.

ROK opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.60 and a 1 year high of $281.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

