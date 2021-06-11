Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 106,974 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,974 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avantor by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,436 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

