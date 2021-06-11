M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.76 Million in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ryder System by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:R opened at $77.98 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

