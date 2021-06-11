JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.73.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

