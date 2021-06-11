Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Raised by National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

