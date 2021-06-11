ING Groep NV Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Trimble by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Trimble by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

