Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

