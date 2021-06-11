Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Buys 7 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,185 ($28.55) per share, with a total value of £152.95 ($199.83).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,145 ($28.02) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,093.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

