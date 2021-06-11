Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 198,208 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 198,208 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after purchasing an additional 250,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $17.30 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

