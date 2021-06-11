Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

ANET stock opened at $369.16 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $369.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,412 shares of company stock worth $27,578,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.