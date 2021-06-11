Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,402,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,837,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,589 shares of company stock valued at $280,419,650 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

