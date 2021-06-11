ING Groep NV Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $527.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.65 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

