InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after buying an additional 327,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,740,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

