CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.23. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 138,010 shares traded.

CWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm has a market cap of C$20.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.70.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.00 million. Research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 200.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.95%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

