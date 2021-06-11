Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.45. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 2,212,478 shares.

VET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

