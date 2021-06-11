Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.80. Boralex shares last traded at C$37.45, with a volume of 186,423 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLX. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

