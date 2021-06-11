Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.42. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 146,510 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPTH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

