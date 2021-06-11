The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.230-2.310 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.05 on Friday. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $862.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.