SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 98.91%.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAC. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

