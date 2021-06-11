Materialise Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,800 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 put options.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 0.56. Materialise has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Materialise by 24.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 114.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

