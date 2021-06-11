Pankaj Mohan Acquires 32,000 Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

