Paul Say Buys 8,000 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Paul Say bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.67 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,360.00 ($38,114.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 4.77.
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.