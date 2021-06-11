adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €315.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.06 ($355.37).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €291.30 ($342.71) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €281.94.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.