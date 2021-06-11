Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Sells $57,900.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,183.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Jason Harvison sold 15,276 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $55,299.12.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.63 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

