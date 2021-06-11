Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $64,500.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

