HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $61,192.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $61,192.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00824999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00045800 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.