reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $5,736.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00061339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00824999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00045800 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,452,858 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

