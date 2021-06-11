Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BGB stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.67.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
