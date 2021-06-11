Sciencast Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.66 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $310,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,776,652 shares of company stock valued at $182,951,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.