Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 32,262 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

JEF opened at $31.59 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

