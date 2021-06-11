Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 14,073 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $17,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.