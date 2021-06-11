Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 49 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $384.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.27. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

