4,200 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada.

