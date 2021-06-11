Analyzing Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Biosciences of California and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.17%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 74.83 $29.40 million ($0.43) -69.21 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 82.38 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -64.25% -43.06% -15.54% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a collaboration with Invitae Corporation to develop ultra-high-throughput clinical whole genome sequencing platform. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

