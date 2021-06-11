Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $690,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.