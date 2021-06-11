Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

D opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.