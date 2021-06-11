Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $364.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

