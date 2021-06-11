Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 91,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

HYACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

