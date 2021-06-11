Advisory Research Inc. Takes $804,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist upped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.