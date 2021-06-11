Advisory Research Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $610.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $587.75 billion, a PE ratio of 610.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $653.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

