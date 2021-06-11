Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

CAH stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

