Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 50,935 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $343.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.72 and a one year high of $349.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

