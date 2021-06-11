Synovus Financial Corp Has $756,000 Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hub Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hub Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HUBG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

