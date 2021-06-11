Alfred Sandrock Sells 7,672 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BIIB opened at $414.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.68. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 246,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.86.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

