1,696 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $11,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $346.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $216.75 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

